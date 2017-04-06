Chelsea maintained their 7 point lead at the top of the premier league table on Wednesday when they defeated Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard put the hosts in front in the 10th minute after his shot was deflected into the net by Vincent Kompany. The visitors equalized later on after Courtois deflected Silva's shot into the waiting legs of Sergio Aguero. Fernadinho then brought Pedro down in the box to win a penalty for Chelsea. Hazard's spot kick was blocked by keeper Caballero but he reacted quickly and scored the rebound. Speaking to Match of the Day, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said "My look is tired because I feel like I played it tonight with my players. I suffered with them. "But we must be pleased because we beat a strong team - the best team in the league. I think they have a great coach - the best in the world. To win this type of game at this time of the season is great." On his part, Man City boss Pep Guardiola said to Match of the Day: "It's an honour to have the amazing players I have. We come here to Stamford Bridge and play the way we have, with huge personality. I'm a lucky guy to manage these guys."