The 29-year-old arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, January 23 with his wife to complete a medical. Chelsea star Victor Moses has arrived in Turkey to complete a loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.
Moses who has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season is set …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MrBZQ7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Moses who has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season is set …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MrBZQ7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]