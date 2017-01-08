A double from Pedro secured Chelsea's place in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Antonio Conte's men beat Peterborough 4-1 on Sunday. The Spaniard opened the scoring with a powerful strike in the 15th minute, and closed the scoring with a curled effort past Posh keeper Luke McGee late in the game. Stand-in striker Michy Batshuayi and Willian were also on the scoresheet, while Tom Nicholls had given the visitors late hope after 70 minutes, shortly after John Terry received a red card for hauling down Lee Angol as the last man.