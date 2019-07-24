(BEIJING) — China said it will not renounce the use of force in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vowed to take all necessary military measures to defeat “separatists.”
In a national defense white paper released Wednesday, China listed among its top priorities its resolve to contain …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2LEt4gG
Get more World News
In a national defense white paper released Wednesday, China listed among its top priorities its resolve to contain …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2LEt4gG
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]