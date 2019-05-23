The quantum of investment in the Nigerian economy by Chinese companies has hit $20bn, the President, China Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria, Mr Ye Shuijin, has disclosed.
He explained that the 160 Chinese firms operating in the country had also employed over 200,000 Nigerians, …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2JvV5WI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
He explained that the 160 Chinese firms operating in the country had also employed over 200,000 Nigerians, …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2JvV5WI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]