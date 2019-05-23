Business Chinese companies’ investments in Nigeria hit $20bn –CCCN – Punch Newspapers

#1
The quantum of investment in the Nigerian economy by Chinese companies has hit $20bn, the President, China Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria, Mr Ye Shuijin, has disclosed.

He explained that the 160 Chinese firms operating in the country had also employed over 200,000 Nigerians, …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2JvV5WI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top