Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is at again with another mind breaking claim.
The infamous blogger, who is never slow to peddle rumours against celebrities, is out with news about singer, Davido and his beloved girlfriend, Chioma.....
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2GZcrLl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The infamous blogger, who is never slow to peddle rumours against celebrities, is out with news about singer, Davido and his beloved girlfriend, Chioma.....
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2GZcrLl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]