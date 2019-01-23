Chris Brown is set to go after his alleged rape victim legally. Chris Brown is going to be taking legal actions against the lady who accused him of rape.
According to TMZ, the music star’s lawyer, Raphael Chiche, says he will be filing a complaint for slanderous denunciation …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2T9Yxr9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to TMZ, the music star’s lawyer, Raphael Chiche, says he will be filing a complaint for slanderous denunciation …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2T9Yxr9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]