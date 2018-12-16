Sports Chris Smalling Signs New Three-year Contract Extension With Manchester United – 360Nobs.com

Chris Smalling has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2022.

The 29-year-old, who has made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils since moving from Fulham in 2010, signed a three-year extension. Manchester United have an option to extend the contract for a …



