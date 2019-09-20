Metro Chuka Umunna Loses MP Seat In UK Election -Nairaland

CHUKA CHUCKED Chuka Umunna LOSES seat as voters turn their back on man once dubbed ‘Britain’s Barack Obama’

CHUKA Umunna has sensationally lost his seat as voters turn their back on the rising star MP once dubbed "Britain's Barack Obama".

The candidate came second in the Cities of London and Westminster to the Tories after flip-flopping from Labour to Change UK to Lib Dem ahead of the election.
