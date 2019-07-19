Currently trending on social media is a video from a church service in the International Godsway Ministries which shows church members struggling to touch the feet of their head pastor, Daniel Obinim’s daughter.
When it comes to Ghanaian man of God, Daniel Obinim, it appears there are no limits …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2O1Wibx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
When it comes to Ghanaian man of God, Daniel Obinim, it appears there are no limits …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2O1Wibx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 19.2 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[46]