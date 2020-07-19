Ciara Says Her Hit Single, 'Goodies', Almost Went to Britney Spears - Olisa.tv
Ciara spilled details about her hit song, Goodies, which many people never knew about. According to the singer who launched her “Level Up Radio” on Apple Music recently, she said that the song which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart was almost given to Britney Spears. “When I had this...
