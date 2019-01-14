A coalition of Niger Delta agitators have threatened to launch attacks on oil installations and facilities in the Niger Delta region over alleged false assets declaration charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria – Justice Walter Onnoghen.
The agitators noted that a petition written by one …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RnN1f0
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The agitators noted that a petition written by one …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RnN1f0
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]