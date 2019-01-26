Politics CJN Onnoghen: How Buhari abused principle of separation of powers – Oby Ezekwesili – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the suspension of the Chief Judge of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

Justice Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by President Muhammadu who said he acted on an order of Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.....



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WspZTk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top