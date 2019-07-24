JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics BREAKING: Buhari swears in Tanko Muhammad as Chief Justice of Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Mohammad Tanko as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN. Mohammad, who was sworn in on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, became the 18th CJN. Mohammed, who took over from the immediate past CJN, Walter Onnoghen, was earlier screened …

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LEeNRb
