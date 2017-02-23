Claudio Ranieri has parted ways with Leicester City nine months after winning the premier league. The Foxes are one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left. "The board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest," read a statement. Ranieri, 65, guided the Foxes to the title despite them being rated 5,000-1 shots at the start of the campaign. "His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question," added the Foxes statement. "However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club's Premier League status under threat." "This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be. "Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve. "It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games." "The board will now begin the recruitment process and will make no further comment until that process is completed," Leicester added. Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Mike Stowell will take charge of the squad until a new manager is appointed.