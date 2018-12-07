  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

World CNN offices in New York evacuated after bomb threat – Laila’s Blog

#1
CNN offices in New York have again been evacuated because of a phoned-in bomb threat, though the police have issued an all-clear message.

Staff in offices and studios fled the 24-hour news network’s building after several fire alarms went off about....



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2AY2Tdj

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top