Entertainment Coachella 2020: All the African artists performing this year – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Coachella 2020 lineup is officially out. Unlike last year when Mr Eazi and Burna Boy performed at the festival, this time, we only have one Nigerian act on the bill.

Seun Kuti has been billed to perform at this year's festival....


via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TblXPT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top