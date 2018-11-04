A coalition of concerned civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have appealed to the Federal Government not to allow unscrupulous and corrupt politicians divert the $321 million Abacha loot released by Swiss government for personal use.
The coalition comprising New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) and …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QiLP8n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The coalition comprising New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) and …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QiLP8n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]