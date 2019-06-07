Are you seeking to buy or sell your bitcoins, USDT, LTC, XRP, or any other cryptocurrency; and confused about the platform that could offer you the best experience? Worry no more; CoinCola will impeccably handle your issue.
What Is CoinCola?
CoinCola recently launched in Nigeria, is an OTC cryptocurrency marketplace that offers the best cryptocurrency trading services for every user. Other than fast and secure trading, it also offers reasonable fees, exchange rates, and gift cards for transactions. Besides, it allows people across the globe to sell gift cards for bitcoin right in the platform! What is more, CoinCola has partnered with Dash (cryptocurrency); which offers you the opportunity to move your money in any way you like at affordable rates.
Furthermore, CoinCola aims to connect you with the future of finance; it understands that blockchain technology will be a profound requirement for providing secure banking, as well as payment services in future. Apparently, the digital currency would improve the accessibility of every transaction and even aid in creating a financially borderless world; and this is the main objective of CoinCola.
If you intend to buy or sell any your cryptocurrency, CoinCola will provide you with trustworthy trading services and exchange. In the process, it progresses to improving their services, hence won’t disappoint; digital asset economy is imminent, and this course is astute.
Why You Must Choose CoinCola for Cryptocurrency
Globally, CoinCola allows members to trade using their local (FIAT) currency to buy and sell BTC, Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), bitcoin cash, ripple (XRP), tether (USDT), and DASH. Typically, trading is handled on a person-to-person basis. However, transactions are completed through escrow; a secure online payment.
Here are the top reasons to choose CoinCola:
CoinCola values your business prospect, and for this to happen, they have a referral program and an affiliate partnership structure. A reward is given anytime, you refer a user, and when this customer completes a trade. Therefore, make more referrals and earn more!
Additionally, it has all-inclusive articles that answers commonly asked questions and also solve similar problems.
Conclusively, based on these reasons it’s clear that you can now sell and buy your bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies on CoinCola without reservations.
CoinCola Video - How it works
Create a free account on CoinCola and start your trading today!
iOS version: https://apple.co/2VXEjBA
Android version: http://bit.ly/2VXA2hr
- Eminent for Cryptocurrency Transactions
- Low Rates
- Gift Cards and Rewards
CoinCola values your business prospect, and for this to happen, they have a referral program and an affiliate partnership structure. A reward is given anytime, you refer a user, and when this customer completes a trade. Therefore, make more referrals and earn more!
- Excellent for Multiple Cryptocurrencies
- Fast and Easy
- Security
- Customer Service
Additionally, it has all-inclusive articles that answers commonly asked questions and also solve similar problems.
Conclusively, based on these reasons it’s clear that you can now sell and buy your bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies on CoinCola without reservations.
CoinCola Video - How it works
Create a free account on CoinCola and start your trading today!
iOS version: https://apple.co/2VXEjBA
Android version: http://bit.ly/2VXA2hr