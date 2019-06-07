Eminent for Cryptocurrency Transactions

Low Rates

BONUS2:

Gift Cards and Rewards

Excellent for Multiple Cryptocurrencies

Fast and Easy

Security

Customer Service

Are you seeking to buy or sell your bitcoins, USDT, LTC, XRP, or any other cryptocurrency; and confused about the platform that could offer you the best experience? Worry no more; CoinCola will impeccably handle your issue.recently launched in Nigeria, is an OTC cryptocurrency marketplace that offers the best cryptocurrency trading services for every user. Other than fast and secure trading, it also offers reasonable fees, exchange rates, and gift cards for transactions. Besides, it allows people across the globe toright in the platform! What is more, CoinCola has partnered with Dash (cryptocurrency); which offers you the opportunity to move your money in any way you like at affordable rates.BTC Instantly After You Buy BitCoin With A Gift Card On CoinCola.Furthermore, CoinCola aims to connect you with the future of finance; it understands that blockchain technology will be a profound requirement for providing secure banking, as well as payment services in future. Apparently, the digital currency would improve the accessibility of every transaction and even aid in creating a financially borderless world; and this is the main objective of CoinCola.If you intend to buy or sell any your cryptocurrency, CoinCola will provide you with trustworthy trading services and exchange. In the process, it progresses to improving their services, hence won’t disappoint; digital asset economy is imminent, and this course is astute.Globally, CoinCola allows members to trade using their local (FIAT) currency to buy and sell BTC, Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), bitcoin cash, ripple (XRP), tether (USDT), and DASH. Typically, trading is handled on a person-to-person basis. However, transactions are completed through escrow; a secure online payment.CoinCola is a unique platform that provides over the counter (OTC), as well as coin-coin pair exchange services. Its OTC market offers you the chance to buy and sell cryptocurrency using your local fiat currency. After the first step, you can proceed to diversify your portfolio by using their pair trading services on the CoinCola Exchange. The good thing is that you don’t need to leave the market.CoinCola’s rates are pretty affordable for all transactions; in fact, the fee for OTC trades is among the lowest in the marketplace. Buying and selling in the OTC platform are absolutely FREE! The only thing charged is when you post an advertisement and accomplish a trade. Additionally, it’s free to deposit to your CoinCola wallet.On CoinCola AndBonus Instantly!CoinCola offers gift cards for every transaction. Besides, you can sell your gift cards on the platform.CoinCola values your business prospect, and for this to happen, they have a referral program and an affiliate partnership structure. A reward is given anytime, you refer a user, and when this customer completes a trade. Therefore, make more referrals and earn more!Unlike many exchanges that are limited to buying and selling bitcoin, CoinCola supports the exchange of multiple cryptocurrencies including Litecoin (LTC), BCH, USDT, ETH and DASH.CoinCola system is friendly for both new and experienced traders. Its system is designed in a manner that simply provides you with eminent trading services. Additionally, the mobile app is available, and it ensures that you can securely access your account anywhere at any time. Besides, it keeps you updated.Incredibly, CoinCola facilitates a significant number of up to 100, 000 monthly transactions. The platform takes security seriously; it has a security workforce with over 10 years of experience. Notwithstanding, it incorporates the most advanced technology in its system, including bank-level encryption, SSL and cold storage. All these high-end security measures ensure that your account is safe.CoinCola cryptocurrency platform offers a professional customer service; it handles every detail regarding their customers with expertise. It has one of the most dedicated customer support team that’s always accessible to solve any issue.Additionally, it has all-inclusive articles that answers commonly asked questions and also solve similar problems.Conclusively, based on these reasons it’s clear that you can now sell and buy your bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies on CoinCola without reservations.on CoinCola and start your trading today!iOS version:Android version: