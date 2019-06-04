Metro Commander, others missing after Boko Haram dislodged troops in Borno – Vanguard News

#1
An Army commander and six soldiers are missing after two bases of the Nigerian military in Borno State came under Boko Haram attack on Saturday, with one soldier feared dead.

There was also a loss of “unquantifiable” combat equipment in the wake of the terrorists’ offensive. &#13; Nigerian …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2Wcsjwb

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top