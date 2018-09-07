National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau’s return to the ruling party was a matter of reunion rather than defection.
He said this in Kano noting that Shekarau is one of the founding father of the ruling …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NW4plo
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said this in Kano noting that Shekarau is one of the founding father of the ruling …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NW4plo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[132]