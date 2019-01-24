Politics Confession of sacked TETFUND boss confirms corruption in Buhari-led Presidency — PDP – Vanguard News Nigeria

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, has said the confession by the sacked Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, that he was fired for refusing to give N200 million, as kick-back, to the Minister of Education, Mallam …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FWOC4s

