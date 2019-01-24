Metro I Was Sacked After Education Minister Accused Me Of Accepting Bribe – Abdullahi Baffa – Nairaland

#1
The sacked Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TeTFund), Abdullahi Baffa, said he was forced out of office after the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, accused him of collecting bribes from tertiary institutions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the sack of Mr Baffa on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari........



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RI787O

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top