For all intents and purposes, Gambia currently has two presidents; Yahya Jammeh who's been there for 22 years yet has refused to step down after he lost the election and Adama Barrow, President-elect, whose inauguration is expected to hold today at noon. Though The Gambian people have spoken about who they want to lead them, Google is yet to decide and have listed both men as presidents. Meanwhile, Gambia is reported to be very quiet today with the streets eerily empty. The country seems to be holding her breath. See photos below: