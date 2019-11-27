Entertainment Congrats! Actress Halima Abubakar Set To Be A Mum – Naijaloaded

#1
Tapping into the baby boom in the entertainment industry, actress Halima Abubakar has revealed that she is about to welcome her little minnie.

She made the announcement moments ago on Instagram and already congratulatory messages have started pouring in from her colleagues in …

actress.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/34BcGTW

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top