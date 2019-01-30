McGregor has been handed a six-month suspension for his role on the UFC 229 post-fight fracas.
On Tuesday, five members of the National Athletic Commission voted in favor of a settlement agreement that will see Conor McGregor fined $50,000 and receive a six-month suspension. McGregor’s suspension will be …
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2DJn7tN Conor
Get More Nigeria Sports News
On Tuesday, five members of the National Athletic Commission voted in favor of a settlement agreement that will see Conor McGregor fined $50,000 and receive a six-month suspension. McGregor’s suspension will be …
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2DJn7tN Conor
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]