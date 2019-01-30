Sports Conor McGregor Handed Six-month Suspension, Fined $50,000 For Role In UFC 229 Brawl With Khabib Nurmagomedov – 360Nobs.com

#1
McGregor has been handed a six-month suspension for his role on the UFC 229 post-fight fracas.

On Tuesday, five members of the National Athletic Commission voted in favor of a settlement agreement that will see Conor McGregor fined $50,000 and receive a six-month suspension. McGregor’s suspension will be …



read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2DJn7tN Conor

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top