Countdown: Apologise to Uzodinma or else…, political group tells Okorocha – Vanguard News


Countdown: Apologise to Uzodinma or else..., political group tells Okorocha - Vanguard News

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri The Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, comprising the 12 Local Government Areas in Imo West senatorial district, Tuesday gave Senator Rochas Okorocha representing the zone, 48 hours to apologise to the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma and Imo people, for...
