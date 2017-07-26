Submit Post Advertise

Metro Court Clears Man Who Named His Dog Buhari

    A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Sango-Otta, Ogun state on Tuesday dismissed charges filed against Joachim Iroko for naming his dog ‘Buhari.’

    Magistrate O. O. Adebo said the prosecutor failed to substantiate his case against Iroko and consequently struck out all charges preferred against him. The magistrate said the prosecution failed to provide witnesses since December 2016, and, at some point, stopped appearing for hearing.

    Iroko, 41, was arrested in August 2016 for causing a breach of peace after he was reported by his neighbour, for alleged insensitivity in Mr. Iroko’s action of naming his dog after the President.
     
