The Federal High Court has declined the request for orders of interim injunction by Senators Rafiu Adebayo and Isa Misau to prevent the forceful impeachment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
The Senators had dragged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2PcJWJe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Senators had dragged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2PcJWJe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]