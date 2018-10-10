A Federal High Court in Abuja has compelled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over alleged fraud.
Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order on Tuesday in an ex parte application by an anti-corruption crusader, Bishop …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OiBAE2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order on Tuesday in an ex parte application by an anti-corruption crusader, Bishop …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OiBAE2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]