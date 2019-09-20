Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services to release human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, within the next 24 hours.
The judge also ordered the DSS to pay the sum of N100, 000 to Sowore for refusing to release him on bail despite two court orders to that effect
