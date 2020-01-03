Politics Court Orders EFCC, Police DSS To Fish Out Brains Behind False Online News Against Ex Gov Suswam – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The publication had alleged that thirty minutes after the court proceedings on Friday, January 31, 2020, Abang drove in the same convoy with EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs, to the to the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja where they both flew to Lagos to have a secret meeting …

abang.JPG

Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2GYsZQP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top