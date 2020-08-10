Breaking: Court slams N50m against Senator Abbo for slapping woman in sex toy shop
A Federal High Court in Abuja has Monday ordered Senator Elisha Abbo PDP, Adamawa North who slapped a nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop on May 11, 2019 to pay the sum of fifty million naira (N50), to Osimibibra Warmate for assault.
