Metro Court Suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s Secret Trial

    An Abuja Federal High Court, on Thursday suspended the secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, till further notice.

    nnamdi kanu angry.jpg

    Justice Binta Nyako made the pronouncement following a prima facie suit filed by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor challenging the veracity of the charges leveled against them.

    Shortly after his introduction, Ejiofor argued that the charges against the defendants lack merit and basic proof.

    According to Ejiofor, “Nnamdi Kanu (the first defendant) is only exercising his right to self-determination.”

    He contended that the defendants started their agitations before Muhammadu Buhari emerged as President; hence do not pose any threat to the Federal Government.

    After listening to his argument, Nyako suspended the trial till further notice.
     
