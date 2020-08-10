COVID-19: Africa CDC upgrades skills of 20 community health workers in Lagos State
Towards boosting the COVID-19 response in Lagos State, 20 Community Health Workers, and one supervisor from the 20 Local Government Areas of the State have been trained by the African Centre for Disease Control, Africa CDC, to be proficient in contact tracing and monitoring
