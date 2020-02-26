COVID-19: Arik cuts salaries by 80%, places 90% of staff on leave without pay
Nigeria’s largest commercial airline, Arik Air, on Thursday informed staff it would cut the salaries of its employees by a whopping 80 per cent.
www.premiumtimesng.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Business COVID 19: Chinese Firms Align to Provide Support to Nigeria – Premium Times Nigeria
|Business News
|0
|Business Nigerian Startup Creates 100-Million Naira COVID-19 Payout Fund – IT News Africa
|Business News
|0
|Business Nigeria, others lost $100b to COVID-19, says IMF – The Nation Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Business Kaduna Electric suspends disconnections until COVID-19 pandemic is over, donates relief materials – Legit Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Similar threads
|Business COVID 19: Chinese Firms Align to Provide Support to Nigeria – Premium Times Nigeria
|Business Nigerian Startup Creates 100-Million Naira COVID-19 Payout Fund – IT News Africa
|Business Nigeria, others lost $100b to COVID-19, says IMF – The Nation Nigeria News
|Business Kaduna Electric suspends disconnections until COVID-19 pandemic is over, donates relief materials – Legit Nigeria News