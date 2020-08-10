COVID -19: Don’t count on airlines to fully recover for 3 years, Delta CEO - New Telegraph
It could have been worse. Delta Airlines reported $8.6billion in first quarter revenue, but demand fell by 95% in April. The second quarter could be way uglier even after the airline cuts its schedule by 85%. Air travel will not rebound to pre-pandemic levels for another three years, Delta Airlines…
