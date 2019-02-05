Sports Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th birthday: CR7 the greatest athlete in football history | Goal.com

#1
While most players of his vintage are playing at a lower level or have even retired, the Juventus star remains at the very pinnacle of his profession

If Cristiano Ronaldo were like other Ballon d’Or winners, he would have hung up his boots by now, like Ronaldinho, Michael …



read more via | Goal.com – http://bit.ly/2DUdlVT

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top