Cristiano Ronaldo’s family have broken their silence over the rape claims against the footballer by showing their support for him on social media.
The Juventus forward’s mum Dolores and sister Katia both posted pictures of Cristiano in a Superman cape with matching messages which read: “I want to see who....
read more via Popular Standard Digital News Feeds – https://ift.tt/2NwAYVY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Juventus forward’s mum Dolores and sister Katia both posted pictures of Cristiano in a Superman cape with matching messages which read: “I want to see who....
read more via Popular Standard Digital News Feeds – https://ift.tt/2NwAYVY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]