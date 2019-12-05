The Nigeria Customs Service has said it intercepted 19 ‘jerrycans’ of petrol concealed in two caskets by suspected smugglers.
The caskets were being smuggled to a neighbouring country, an official said. The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the operations which led to …
