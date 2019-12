The Nigeria Customs Service has said it intercepted 19 ‘jerrycans’ of petrol concealed in two caskets by suspected smugglers.The caskets were being smuggled to a neighbouring country, an official said. The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the operations which led to …Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/33MWtKh Get More Nigeria Metro News