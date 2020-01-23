Business Customs to shut down supermarkets found selling foreign rice, other prohibited goods – Premium Times Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service, in Kano and Jigawa states, is set to shutdown supermarkets and shops found patronising foreign rice and other prohibited items.

The agency, in a letter with reference number NCS/KAN/053/S.28 dated 17th February 2020 wrote to all supermarkets and shops in Kano and Jigawa …

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SGof8X

