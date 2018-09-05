Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Business Customs Generates N140.41bn in August – Thisdaylive Newspaper

#1
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has said it generated N140.41 billion revenue in August, representing the “highest ever” monthly collection by the service.

Comptroller-General of NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), said the amount was “as a result of dogged pursuit...



Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NU8GWE

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top