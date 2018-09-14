  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Customs intercepts truck load of military uniforms in Imo – Vanguard News

#1
The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, said it intercepted a truck carrying bales of military wears illegally imported into the country by yet to be identified persons.

custom officers Also confiscated were cartons of pharmaceutical drugs containing cough syrups with codein, diazepam, tramadol …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NchuuH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top