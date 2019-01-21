Metro Customs Seizes Smuggled Vehicles Worth N4.74bn In 2018 – Leadership Newspaper

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos impounded 220 vehicles smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries worth N4.74billion in 2018.

This was disclosed by the public relations officer of the unit, Jerry Attah, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP at the weekend. …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2FEks6T

