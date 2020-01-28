Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the now-viral news that Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu was recently spotted begging in Isolo area of Lagos state.
Daddy Freeze, in his reaction, pointed out that the make-believe merchant was at one point healed from …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/36vFptB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Daddy Freeze, in his reaction, pointed out that the make-believe merchant was at one point healed from …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/36vFptB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]