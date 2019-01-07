The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the immediate release of Daily Trust staff arrested in Maiduguri by armed soldiers and urged the Nigerian military to end its siege on the newspaper’s offices in Borno, Lagos, and Abuja.
In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Qs112a
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Qs112a
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]