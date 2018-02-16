Submit Post Advertise

Business Dana Air trains 27 pilots, decorates five in Lagos – The Guardian Nigeria

Discussion in 'Business News' started by curator, Feb 16, 2018 at 7:13 AM. Views count: 109

Tags:
  1. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    Dana Air has decorated two captains and three first officers among 27 that were trained in 2017, as part of its effort to boost local capacity.

    The airline, at a brief ceremony held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport II (MMA2) in Lagos recently, decorated as Captain, Kalu Sylvester and Ibrahim Kazeem, while the trio of Ilesanmi Ayotunde, Afolabi Damilola and Lawal Wahab were decorated as First Officers.


    dana.jpg

    Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspapers – http://ift.tt/2o9UkFN

    Get more: Nigeria Business News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Feb 16, 2018 at 10:02 AM
    curator, Feb 16, 2018 at 7:13 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Dana trains pilots
    1. curator
      Business

      [Video] Dangote Oil Refinery: Graduate Engineer Trainees Return After Overseas Training – Nairaland

      curator, Feb 8, 2018, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      642
      curator
      Feb 8, 2018
    2. curator
      Business

      Dana Air denies faulty aircraft door incidence – BusinessDay

      curator, Feb 7, 2018, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      68
      curator
      Feb 7, 2018
    3. kemi
      Business

      Dana Air Commences Flights To Kaduna

      kemi, Mar 7, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      556
      kemi
      Mar 7, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Dana Air Reduces Fares For Valentine Season

      RemmyAlex, Jan 28, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,452
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 28, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Business

      Dana Air Denies Lagos Plane Crash Report

      Lequte, Dec 11, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,259
      Lequte
      Dec 11, 2016
    6. Lequte
      Business

      FCMB, Dana Motors Unveil Auto Loan Scheme for Nigerians

      Lequte, Nov 1, 2014, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,869
      Lequte
      Nov 1, 2014
    7. Vunderkind

      Again, Dana Airline Woos Customers With Low Flight Fares

      Vunderkind, Sep 10, 2014, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,811
      Vunderkind
      Sep 10, 2014

    Comments