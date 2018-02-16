Dana Air has decorated two captains and three first officers among 27 that were trained in 2017, as part of its effort to boost local capacity.
The airline, at a brief ceremony held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport II (MMA2) in Lagos recently, decorated as Captain, Kalu Sylvester and Ibrahim Kazeem, while the trio of Ilesanmi Ayotunde, Afolabi Damilola and Lawal Wahab were decorated as First Officers.
