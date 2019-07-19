Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote, makes about N2.7 billion from cement sales every day.
This is according to the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Joseph Makoju, who disclosed that the cement company sells not less than 800,000 bags of cement products to the market daily. …
