The Dangote group is investing heavily in Dangote Rice, one of its subsidiary in Nigeria. The group is set to launch a multi-million naira 25,000 hectares of rice outgrower scheme in Sokoto with a prospect of hundreds of employment opportunities for the rural communities. By the end of 2017, Dangote Rice plans to produce 225,000MT of parboiled, milled white rice which will satisfy 4% of the Nigerian market demand within 1 year. "Our model can then be successfully scaled to produce 1,000,000MT of milled rice in order to satisfy 16 per cent of the domestic market demand for rice over the next five years," the firm said. President of the Group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed at the weekend that the company will on Wednesday, flag off with a pilot project of 500ha by Goronyo dam, in Goronyo community. Goronyo dam is the second largest in the country, after Kainji.