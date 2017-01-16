Dangote Group of Companies is set to create about 3,000 jobs following the establishment of a $100million truck assembly plant in Lagos. The group said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the plant was floated by the group in partnership with National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited, (SINOTRUK), a Chinese firm. It quoted Mr Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Dangote Group, as saying that the plant, located in Ikeja, has the capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually. According to him, the plant is expected to create 3,000 direct employments when fully operational.